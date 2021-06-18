Expand / Collapse search
Murphy says NJ hits COVID-19 vaccination goal

State data suggests over 4.7 million people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday the state hit a vaccination goal with 4.7 million people fully protected against COVID-19

"We are proud to announce that we have now exceeded our initial goal and with 12 days to go before our self-appointed deadline," Murphy said at a briefing. "We have officially crossed 4.7 million fully vaccinated individuals in the Department of Health’s count, and by the way, we are not close to stopping."

State data indicate 4,499,684 individuals are fully vaccinated, plus another 248,347 estimated, equating to over 4.7 million fully vaccinated people amid a population of roughly 9.2 million. New Jersey has administered more than 9.9 million doses.

Murphy said the state's mega-sites "are winding down efforts," having administered over 2 million doses, fully vaccinating nearly 1 million people. 

"Let's make no mistake, this is not the end, this is not mission accomplished," Murphy said. "We need to keep stepping up to the plate to get vaccinated. As I've said, we no longer have a pandemic among the vaccinated, we have a pandemic among the unvaccinated."

