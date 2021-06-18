CDC panel meeting on COVID-19 vaccines, rare heart issues postponed in observance of Juneteenth

Friday’s scheduled CDC panel discussion on reports of heart inflammation among a small fraction of COVID-19 vaccine recipients has been postponed in observance of the Juneteenth National Independence Day holiday, the agency said.

In an update posted to the CDC website, the agency said the discussion will now be included in the scheduled June 23-25 ACIP meeting.

"The June 18, 2021 COVID-19 meeting is being rescheduled due to the observation of the Juneteenth National Independence Day holiday," the webcast update said. "The discussion will be rescheduled to be included as part of the June 23-25 ACIP meeting."

The ACIP was set to discuss about 300 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis predominately among vaccinated males aged 16-24. About 12 million doses of the vaccines have been administered, and while younger groups only account for about 9% of those shots, they comprised over half of 528 reports relating to heart issues across all age groups.

The ACIP was not expected to vote on anything regarding the vaccine rollout but was set to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccine safety, including myocarditis after mRNA vaccines and the risk-benefit of mRNA vaccines in adolescents and young adults. The panel was also set to discuss an "overview of data to inform recommendations for additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines."

The already scheduled June 23-25 meeting will include discussions on several vaccines including the influenza vaccine, pneumococcal vaccines, hepatitis vaccine, cholera vaccines and tickborne vaccines. It was unclear which date will include discussions on mRNA vaccines and reports of heart issues.