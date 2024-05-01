Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

A mother's heartbreaking story, plus mammogram guidance and cancer-fighting nutrients

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Derek McFadden split

Derek McFadden, pictured at left with his mom Robin McFadden, was 23 when he took his own life on Aug, 17, 2018, in Tucson, Arizona. (Robin McFadden)

‘BROKE MY HEART’ – A New York mother said she believes chronic sleep deprivation contributed to her son's suicide. She shares the heartbreaking story with Fox News Digital. Continue reading…

‘GREATER EMPATHY’ – Patients who see female physicians could live longer, a new study finds. Experts weigh in. Continue reading…

SCREENING OUT CANCER – Women should get mammograms every other year starting at age 40 instead of 50, according to updated recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. Here's why. Continue reading…

Woman getting mammogram

The previous guidance stated women should begin biennial mammograms at age 50, but could opt to begin as young as 40. (iStock)

THE GOLD TREATMENT – An experimental "liquid gold" medication could bring new hope to multiple sclerosis patients, a study suggests. Continue reading…

CANCER BY THE NUMBERS – A new report reveals the latest trends in cancer diagnoses and deaths. See the top 5 observations. Continue reading…

SECRET WEAPON? – A common nutrient could help to boost cancer immunity, a new study suggests. Experts share the potential benefits. Continue reading…

Vitamin D benefits

Dietary vitamin D, found in foods including salmon, increased levels of the bacterium Bacteroides fragilis, which has been shown to improve cancer immune response. (iStock)

STROKE STOPPERS – A physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist shares specific tips for women to reduce their stroke risk. Continue reading…

‘THE SANDWICH GENERATION’ – Serving as a caregiver for a parent with dementia while also caring for kids can come with physical, mental and emotional challenges, experts say. Continue reading…

PEARLY WHITES – Dental experts share 7 tips to keep teeth bright, white and healthy. Continue reading…

Bright white smile

Patients should visit the dentist for a general check-up every six months, experts recommended. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.