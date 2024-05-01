A mother's heartbreaking story, plus mammogram guidance and cancer-fighting nutrients

‘BROKE MY HEART’ – A New York mother said she believes chronic sleep deprivation contributed to her son's suicide. She shares the heartbreaking story with Fox News Digital. Continue reading…

‘GREATER EMPATHY’ – Patients who see female physicians could live longer, a new study finds. Experts weigh in. Continue reading…

SCREENING OUT CANCER – Women should get mammograms every other year starting at age 40 instead of 50, according to updated recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. Here's why. Continue reading…

THE GOLD TREATMENT – An experimental "liquid gold" medication could bring new hope to multiple sclerosis patients, a study suggests. Continue reading…

CANCER BY THE NUMBERS – A new report reveals the latest trends in cancer diagnoses and deaths. See the top 5 observations. Continue reading…

SECRET WEAPON? – A common nutrient could help to boost cancer immunity, a new study suggests. Experts share the potential benefits. Continue reading…

STROKE STOPPERS – A physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist shares specific tips for women to reduce their stroke risk. Continue reading…

‘THE SANDWICH GENERATION’ – Serving as a caregiver for a parent with dementia while also caring for kids can come with physical, mental and emotional challenges, experts say. Continue reading…

PEARLY WHITES – Dental experts share 7 tips to keep teeth bright, white and healthy. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle



Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION