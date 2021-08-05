Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine 93% effective after 6 months

A final analysis of late-stage trial data indicated Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was 93% effective 6 months after the second dose, the company announced Thursday.

"We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat so we must remain vigilant," Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said in part in a company announcement posted Thursday.

The company also said it expects to complete a submission for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in August, and has finished enrollment for a study exploring a refrigerator-stable vaccine that could potentially ease distribution and storage.

A recent study involving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine suggested the jab’s efficacy drops to around 84% about six months after the second dose. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed and was published on medRxiv, was supported by Pfizer and BioNTech, concluding that despite "a gradually declining trend in vaccine efficacy," it still was "highly efficacious in preventing COVID-19."

