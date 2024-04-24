Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

A military vet's Parkinson's battle, plus AI's role in cancer care and a mother's fight

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
Published
Mark Kelm family and military split

After 17 years of serving his country, Mark Kelm is now providing a different type of service: He's advocating for others who, like him, are living with Parkinson’s disease. He's shown in the family picture at left, center, plus on the right.  (Mark Kelm)

‘A NEW KIND OF SERVICE’ – After 17 years in the military, a Minnesota man received a shocking diagnosis – and is now committed to helping others with the same disease. Continue reading…

PERFECT MATCH – A young girl with acute leukemia is now in cancer remission thanks to her sister’s lifesaving bone marrow donation. Here's the heartwarming story. Continue reading…

CANCER PREDICTIONS – Can artificial intelligence predict whether cancer treatments will work? Researchers say the early results are promising. Continue reading…

Immunotherapy split

A chemotherapy alternative called immunotherapy is showing promise in treating cancer — and a new artificial intelligence tool could help ensure that patients have the best possible experience. (iStock)

AGE ACCELERATORS – These 8 bad habits could speed up the aging process, according to experts. Continue reading…

WATER HAZARD – The risk of having potentially harmful chemicals in your drinking water may depend on your zip code, a study found. Get the details here. Continue reading…

GOT MILK? – Toddler milk is "potentially harmful" and could "undermine breastfeeding and child health," according to children's health officials. Here's what doctors have to say. Continue reading…

Toddler milk split

Toddler milk has grown into a $20 billion worldwide business, according to a recent report, even as some say that "for healthy toddlers without a specific medical diagnosis, there is no evidence of a need [for] or benefit from toddler milk." (Getty / iStock)

THE SLEEP-STRESS CONNECTION – Most Americans need more sleep and less stress, a new study finds. Doctors explain why. Continue reading…

HEAT HAZARD – Many regions across the U.S. experienced "record-breaking high temperatures" in 2023 due to extreme heat, according to the CDC. Here's what health officials want you to know. Continue reading…

A MOTHER'S FIGHT – A Utah mother is fighting for her teenage daughter’s access to diabetes medicine. Alison Smart shares her mission with Fox News Digital. Continue reading…

Alison Smart with daughter

Utah mother Alison Smart (in green sweater, pictured with Ruby Smart, age 15) is fighting for her teenage daughter’s access to diabetes medicine. (Alison Smart / iStock)

