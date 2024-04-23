Young girl survives cancer thanks to little sister’s lifesaving donation: 'A perfect match'

A young girl in the U.K. is in cancer remission thanks to her sister’s lifesaving bone marrow donation.

Ruby Leaning, 10, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia after collapsing on the school playground in Jan. 2020, according to SWNS, the British news service.

The rare blood cancer required an urgent bone marrow transplant to keep the 6-year-old alive.

After several tests, Leaning’s then 2-year-old sister, Mabel Leaning, came up as a "perfect match."

The Leaning sisters' grandmother, Amanda Fawcett, confirmed to SWNS that Ruby Leaning received treatment with Mabel Leaning’s stem cells.

Ruby Leaning was declared cancer-free in 2022 — meaning Mabel Leaning "saved Ruby’s life for sure," Fawcett said.

"She's a happy, normal and healthy 10-year-old who loves swimming, dancing and piano lessons."

"We [weren’t] expecting her to be a match at first, but thankfully she was, so we just couldn't believe our luck," she said.

"It was amazing – we were so thankful."

Fawcett recalled the moment her granddaughter was diagnosed with cancer at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

"It's just every parent and grandparent's nightmare," she said to SWNS.

"I was in the room with her mom when we found out, and you just can't take anything in at all. It was all just heart-shattering."

Fawcett described her granddaughters as "so close," telling SWNS that they are "amazing girls."

"They've got a great relationship between them," she said.

"But Mabel will be asking to borrow Ruby's shoes when she realizes [she saved her life] – and we do laugh about how it will be fun and games."

Fawcett said Ruby Leaning has been "doing fantastic" in remission and is "back to her normal self."

The grandmother is currently raising money for the Parents Association of Children with Tumors and Leukemia (PACT), which supported the Leaning family, according to SWNS.

"None of us could be there for Ruby, which was horrendous for us, because of the pandemic," Fawcett shared.

"But they were an amazing support."

Fox News Digital reached out to Sheffield Children's Hospital for additional comment.