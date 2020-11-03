Method hand soap recalled over bacteria contamination concerns

In the age of COVID-19, keeping your hands washed has become an everyday must. But for consumers who have been using a Method hand soap, beware: A small batch of this product is facing a recall over concerns it has been contaminated with a type of bacteria.

Method recently announced that a “very small” number of its 12-ounce gel handwash has been called back over concerns the products have been contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacteria often found in soil and in water.

More specifically, the recall affects one lot of 12-ounce Method gel hand wash in “sweet water” fragrance distributed in Canada. In the U.S., two lots of the brand’s 12-ounce gel hand wash in “sea minerals” fragrance have been affected.

“These affected products were only sold since the end of September 2020,” Method said when announcing the recall.

Though Pseudomonas aeruginosa is “typically not harmful to healthy individuals,” the company said, “it might pose a risk to individuals with compromised immune systems.”

“In rare instances, these immune-compromised individuals may, when infected with this bacterium, experience serious health issues if not treated,” per the release.

Indeed: “Of the many different types of Pseudomonas, the one that most often causes infections in humans is called Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can cause infections in the blood, lungs (pneumonia), or other parts of the body after surgery,” per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

These bacteria, the federal agency warned, “are constantly finding new ways to avoid the effects of the antibiotics used to treat the infections they cause.”

In 2017, for instance, the CDC said multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa was behind some 36,000 infections among hospitalized patients in the U.S. Some 2,700 people died that same year as a result.

“We take that risk very seriously, so we’re voluntarily recovering those bottles from retailers. And we are asking consumers to determine whether they have the affected bottles by using this site. If you do, we will tell you how to dispose the product and how to get a full refund,” Method said.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Method at 800-497-7013 or click here for more information.