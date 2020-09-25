Recalled mushrooms linked to salmonella cases across 10 states

Health officials have linked a multi-state salmonella outbreak to a recalled variety of mushrooms that were previously available across 32 states and Canada. The mushrooms, distributed by California-based Wismettac Asian Foods Inc, are a black fungus variety also called wood ear mushrooms.

The outbreak has sickened 41 people across 10 states, four of which required hospitalization, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The illnesses occurred from Jan. 21 to Aug. 26, and patients ranged in age from 2 to 74 years old. Four illness clusters were traced to restaurants serving ramen in three states, and information pertaining to where the mushrooms came from lead officials to Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The company has since issued a recall for all Skirakiku brand importuned Black Fungus that was distributed to restaurants out of concern that it may be contaminated with salmonella. The infection can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, with symptoms typically developing within 12 to 72 hours after exposure.

SALMONELLA OUTBREAK SICKENS HUNDREDS, YIELDS WARNING FROM CDC: DON'T KISS OR SNUGGLE CHICKENS

Health officials said it’s possible that more patients may come forward as it typically takes about two to four weeks for illnesses to be reported through the PulseNet system.