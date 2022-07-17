Men's skin cancer deaths are higher than women's: New analysis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Skin cancer death rates in the U.K. are higher for men than women.

Cancer Research UK — an independent cancer research organization in London — examined skin cancer fatality records.

The group found that male melanoma skin cancer deaths have increased by 219% since 1973.

Female melanoma skin cancer deaths have reportedly increased by 76% in the same period.

Approximately 1,400 U.K. men die from melanoma each year, compared to 980 U.K. women, the research center wrote in a news release on Thursday.

The melanoma death rate for women in the U.K. has reportedly decreased by 9% in the last decade, but men in the country haven’t had the same luck.

"These figures showing that six people die of melanoma every day in the U.K. really drive home the importance of sun safety," said Michelle Mitchell, the organization’s chief executive of cancer research, in a statement.

"We all need to take steps to protect ourselves from the sun’s harmful UV rays," Mitchell continued.

"Getting sunburn[ed] just once every two years can triple your risk of skin cancer."

"If you notice any unusual changes to a patch of skin or nail, don’t put off telling your doctor," Mitchell warned.

"In most cases it’s not cancer, but if it is, an early diagnosis can make all the difference."

Researchers theorize that a lack of sunscreen wear, plus tanning beds and a rise in vacations to sunny destinations could be contributing to skin cancer risks.

Men who have been diagnosed with skin cancer often had their cancers detected on their torsos, which could be related to the habit of going shirtless, Cancer Research UK wrote.

"This could make it harder to spot changes to the skin, and potentially contribute to the higher proportion of later-stage diagnosis seen in men," the organization added.

Cancer Research UK said it wants people to remember that sunburns damage skin cells — and that the damage can build up over time.

Taking precautions like wearing daily sunscreen that’s at least SPF 15, covering up with clothing and seeking out shade are three ways people can lower their skin cancer risks.

Men who have been diagnosed with skin cancer in the U.K. likely have not practiced these sun safety precautions.

Cancer Research UK partnered with Nivea Sun — a sunscreen company under German skin care conglomerate Beiersdorf Global AG — on a sun safety survey in April, which sought out responses on male sun protection habits.

Two thousand men in the U.K. were questioned.

Eighty-four percent of the survey’s respondents said they know sunburn increases skin cancer risks, but less than a quarter said they make sure to "always protect themselves from the sun."

Of those who don’t take precautions against the sun, 25% said they didn’t because they didn’t think the sun’s rays felt strong enough for it, while 23% said they didn’t think about the sun at all.

In the U.S., men also have a higher skin cancer diagnosis and death rate than women, according to data from the CDC.

From 2012 to 2016, there were about 77,698 cases of melanoma skin cancer in the U.S.

Men reportedly made up 45,854 of those cases, while women made up 31,845.

During the same period, some 9,008 Americans died from melanoma skin cancer each year, which included 5,930 men and 3,079 women.