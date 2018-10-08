Men seeing drastic drop in sperm count, study claims

Brace yourselves, ladies and gentlemen: We have a sperm shortage.

A new study shows that male infertility has been skyrocketing — with the amount of men seeking treatment going up seven-fold and the quality of semen dropping dramatically over the last 15 years.

“This is a public health concern,” said Dr. Ashley Tiegs, lead researcher on the seed study.

LOUISIANA FIRE DEPARTMENT CELEBRATES BABY BOOM

She spoke to the Daily Mail over the weekend about the results, which are set to be presented Monday at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine in Denver.

Her team analyzed samples from fertility centers in the US and Spain between 2002 and 2017.

“Total motile sperm count has shown to be more productive of outcomes for pregnancy,” Tiegs explained. “It’s also been correlated with embryo development and expansion routes. We wanted to know if total motile sperm count was affected and if it is declining, then what are the implications?”

NORTH CAROLINA MAN DIES AFTER ALLERGIC REACTION FROM FIRE ANT BITE, FAMILY SAYS

Tiegs’ team not only found that the number of men seeking treatment increased from 8,000 to 60,000 during the time frame, but sperm counts also dropped as well.

In addition, the rate of male-related IVF cases has risen — and is expected to get even higher.

“We weren’t expecting to find that, that the trend of sperm count declining has real treatment implications,” Tiegs said.

Click for more from the New York Post.