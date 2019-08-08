Measles exposure at Union Station in Los Angeles confirmed: health officials

A person infected with measles traveled through Union Station in Los Angeles in late July, city health officials announced this week.

The person, who has not been identified, is not a Los Angeles resident, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a Tuesday statement. He or she was infectious when they traveled through the train station on July 23 between 12:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. local time. More specifically, the person came through Bay No. 8 of the Patsaouras Transit Bus Plaza.

“Other people may have been exposed to measles since a public location was visited by the person with measles while infectious,” health officials said, though noted there is “no current risk related to measles that exists at this venue at this time.”

“Anyone who may have been at this location on those dates may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after being exposed,” especially if they are not vaccinated, health officials added.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause fever, cough, red, watery eyes and a rash.

“Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know have it. The MMR immunization is a very effective measure to protect yourself and to prevent the unintentional spread of this potentially serious infection to others,” Muntu Davis, a Los Angeles County health officer, said in a statement.

Young children are typically most at risk for contracting measles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends children get two doses of the MMR vaccination, but the first dose is typically given between 12- and 15-months of age, with the second occurring between ages 4 and 6.

So far this year, there have been 16 measles cases among Los Angeles County residents, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. There have been nine additional cases in non-residents.

"The majority of cases to date were immunized or did not know whether they had ever been immunized. This case is not connected to outbreaks reported previously this year,” officials added.