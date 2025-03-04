Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Measles protection, ditching alcohol — and a sleep surprise

Plus, more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff
Published

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- RFK Jr. discusses ‘community immunity’ amid measles outbreak

- Are there health benefits of going ‘California sober’?

- Expert calls out 'intricate connection' between sleep, obesity and inflammation

Health NL 3-5

This week's top health news includes guidance for measles protection, the pros and cons of going ‘California sober’, and the link between sleep and obesity. (iStock)

MORE IN HEALTH

‘STEAKING’ A CLAIM - An Ohio woman claims the carnivore diet saved her life. Experts weigh in. Continue reading…

‘BIGGEST HONOR’ - President Trump appoints boy battling cancer as honorary Secret Service agent. Continue reading…

HIGH ALERT - Pet food companies issue recalls amid bird flu concerns. Continue reading…

