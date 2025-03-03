Bird flu leads to pet food recalls as experts urge caution

A Washington company has recalled pet food products amid the ongoing bird flu outbreaks.

On March 1, Wild Coast Raw of Olympia, Washington, has recalled its frozen Boneless Free Range Chicken Formula raw pet food for cats, according to a March 1 announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The product could potentially contain the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1, the statement cautioned. Animals who eat contaminated food can contract the virus.

The recall affects 16 oz. and 24 oz. sizes of the product. Lot numbers are listed on the FDA’s website.

The announcement comes days after the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) warned pet owners that at least two domestic, indoor cats have tested positive for the HPAI strain of bird flu.

"One of the cats was euthanized due to the severity of the illness," the WSDA stated in the Feb. 26 announcement. "The second cat is being treated by a veterinarian."

"This is a difficult situation — we love our pets, and it’s devastating when they fall ill," WSDA field veterinarian Dr. Zac Turner said. "If your cat is showing symptoms, consult a veterinarian as soon as possible."

Pet owners whose animals ate any of the recalled products should monitor for any bird flu symptoms, including fever, lethargy, low appetite, reddened or inflamed eyes, discharge from the eyes and nose, difficulty breathing, and neurological signs like tremors, stiff body movements, seizure, lack of coordination or blindness, according to the FDA’s announcement.

Pets with these symptoms should be seen by a veterinarian.

"Cats have previously been seen to become infected with bird flu through presumed contact with infected birds," David J. Cennimo, MD, professor of infectious diseases at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, told Fox News Digital.

"More recently, ingesting raw food that was made with chickens or other birds that were infected with avian influenza has resulted in cat infections. This is why raw food poses some danger and should be recalled if contaminated with avian influenza."

There have not been cases reported of infections transmitted by cooked bird products, Cennimo noted, "so these remain safe for pets as well as humans."

There have been no reports of humans contracting bird flu after handling raw pet food, but there is the potential for transmission if the virus enters the eyes, nose or mouth, the FDA warned.

To prevent this, the agency recommends that people wash their hands after handling the raw product and sanitizing contact surfaces such as countertops, refrigerators, bowls or utensils.

"People who handled contaminated products should watch for symptoms of bird flu, including eye redness or irritation (conjunctivitis), cough, sore throat, sneezing, runny/stuffy nose, muscle/body aches, headaches, fatigue, fever, trouble breathing, seizures, rash, diarrhea, nausea, and/or vomiting," the FDA recommended.

"People exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare provider and local health department."

Experts also recommend that pet owners isolate sick animals and use proper precautions when caring for them.

The WSDA advises against feeding raw pet food or raw milk to animals, its announcement stated.

"Public health monitors all people exposed to animals infected with HPAI through 10 days following their last exposure," the agency stated.

More than 80 domestic cats have been confirmed to have contracted bird flu since 2022, according to KFF Health News.

Fox News Digital reached out to Wild Coast Raw requesting comment.