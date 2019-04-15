Man miraculously survives after rod pierces through skull

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW

A 21-year-old construction worker miraculously survived a gruesome head injury after surgeons worked for 90 minutes to safely remove an iron rod from his skull. Sanjay Bahe, of Balaghat, India, reportedly fell down a well while doing repairs, SWNS reported.

The rod pierced his skull from the right temporal region of his brain to the left frontal region, according to the report. He was taken to a nearby hospital where the rod was removed without inflicting major damage, according to the report.

SWALLOWED TOYS, COINS, BATTERIES SPARK RISE IN TOT ER VISITS

“I performed the surgery with all caution so that damage to the surrounding structures shouldn’t happen,” Dr. Pramod Giri, Bahe’s neurosurgeon at B.J. Hospital, told SWNS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Giri said the rod missed a major vein in Bahe’s brain by mere millimeters. At one point, Bahe experienced low blood pressure. Giri said he is “doing fine” and being monitored for any potential post-surgical complications, including meningitis.