Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Maine meat processing plant reopens after coronavirus outbreak

By Kayla Rivas | Fox News
close
Tyson responds to concerns over safety at meat plants hit by COVID-19 outbreaksVideo

Tyson responds to concerns over safety at meat plants hit by COVID-19 outbreaks

Tyson Foods beef enterprise senior vice president Shane Miller addresses questions over food safety.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Portland meat processing plant will resume business after a nearly weeklong shutdown over a coronavirus outbreak.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

New cases continued to surface at the city's Tyson Foods this week, with most recent reports counting at least 51 positive cases. All 400 employees and 30 contractors have been tested. The workforce mostly consists of immigrants, according to WMTW News 8.

Tyson Foods, a meat processing plant, in Portland, Maine, is resuming business after a nearly weeklong shutdown. 

Tyson Foods, a meat processing plant, in Portland, Maine, is resuming business after a nearly weeklong shutdown.  (Google Maps)

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, said a team of epidemiologists are touching base with each positive case to undertake contact tracing.

CORONAVIRUS INFECTS WORKERS AT OREGON SEAFOOD PROCESSING PLANT

Tyson paid its workers while the plant was idle, WMTW News 8 reported.

Kayla Rivas is a Health reporter and joined Fox News in April 2020.