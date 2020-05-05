Coronavirus infects workers at Oregon seafood processing plant

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

More than a dozen workers at a seafood processing plant in Oregon have contracted the novel coronavirus, forcing two of Bornstein Seafood's facilities in Astoria to temporarily close.

At least 13 workers have tested positive for COVID-19, Bornstein Seafood vice president Andrew Bornstein told local news station KGW8.

“At this time our two Astoria seafood plants have been shut down, and we are working hand in hand with county health officials to increase testing and implement contact tracing,” Bornstein told the outlet. “We are advising all of our employees to self-isolate and quarantine as advised by Public Health until further notice and guidance.”

The Clatsop County Department of Public health began testing employees over the weekend after the company notified the county health department that one of its employees had tested positive.

At least 35 employees were tested Saturday with plans to test additional workers this week, The Daily Astorian reported. All employees have been told to self-isolate.

The news comes after more than 100 workers at a meatpacking plant in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus.

David Eaheart, a spokesman for Seaboard Foods, which runs the plant, said in a statement on Monday that at least 116 employees at the pork processing plant in Guymon, which is located in Texas County, have tested positive. The plant employs some 2,700 people, he said.