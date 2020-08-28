Maine inn linked to coronavirus outbreak from wedding gets license reinstated

The Maine inn linked to a coronavirus outbreak had its business license reinstated, according to multiple reports. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services reinstated the business license of the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket on Friday, after it was revoked two days ago for violating the indoor gathering limit of 50 people during a wedding reception earlier in the month, according to WMTW TV-8.

The Aug. 7 wedding reception, which involved approximately 110 people, exceeded the 80-person seating limit on the business' license. The venue has been the source of at least one coronavirus related death and 87 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including some in the county jail and a nursing home, the TV outlet reported. Health officials had suspended the inn’s license Wednesday after it was cited and a follow-up visit noted further violations of public health guidelines, according to the media outlet.

The TV outlet shared that a health inspection report issued on Aug 19 was released Friday and offered more details on the wedding event. The report, according to the news outlet, said state health officials were notified on Aug 17 that 24 out of 65 people who were at the wedding reception had positive COVID-19 tests.

The Maine news report said the license suspension revealed face masks were not being worn, social distancing was not maintained and the tables in the certain areas were not 6 feet apart.

State officials, according to the news outlet, said the Big Moose Inn signed a letter of commitment to comply with state regulations and the state health agency will continue to monitor their adherence to the regulations.