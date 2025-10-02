Longevity secrets and cancer-fighting vitamins, plus a new virus strain

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- World’s oldest woman lived to 117 thanks to 6 healthy aging secrets

- Common vitamin shown to slash skin cancer risk in some groups

- New virus strain with specific symptoms spikes in 9 US states

MORE IN HEALTH

NEW USES – Weight-loss doctor shares how GLP-1s could rewire the body against disease. Continue reading…

20/20 VISION – Eye drops may replace reading glasses for those struggling with age-related vision loss. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle



Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION