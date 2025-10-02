Longevity secrets and cancer-fighting vitamins, plus a new virus strain

Expand / Collapse search
Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- World’s oldest woman lived to 117 thanks to 6 healthy aging secrets

- Common vitamin shown to slash skin cancer risk in some groups

- New virus strain with specific symptoms spikes in 9 US states

Maria Branyas Morera, an American-Catalan supercentenarian , blowing out candles on her 117th birthday cake

This week's top health news included a 117-year-old's aging secrets, the common vitamin that slashes skin cancer risk, and a new virus strain in 9 U.S. states. (Provided by Dr Esteller and the family of Maria Branyas)

NEW USES – Weight-loss doctor shares how GLP-1s could rewire the body against disease. Continue reading…

20/20 VISION – Eye drops may replace reading glasses for those struggling with age-related vision loss. Continue reading…

