New virus strain spikes in 9 US states with symptoms from brain fog to persistent cough

As COVID-19 continues to evolve, a new strain is spiking case numbers worldwide.

The XFG variant, also known as Stratus, has been gaining momentum after first being detected in Southeast Asia in January, according to the World Health Organization.

The organization designated Stratus as a "SATS-CoV-2 variant under monitoring" after it had spread to 38 countries by June.

Coronavirus cases have been on the rise in nine U.S. states, including New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Vermont, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and both North and South Dakota, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC’s wastewater monitoring in the U.S. has identified XFG as the "predominant variant," based on data from the week of Sept. 15.

The Stratus variant follows the Nimbus strain, which is highly infectious and linked to severe "razor blade" sore throat symptoms, according to Stony Brook Medicine, the academic medical center of Stony Brook University in New York.

Stratus has mutated in a way that allows it to evade the immune system and attack it better than Nimbus can, WHO has reported.

This suggests that the strain may be harder for the body to fight off, especially for those who are unvaccinated or have not been previously infected, as reported by Stony Brook Medicine.

However, the change is described as "marginal" and should "not be a concern for most people," the health system wrote on its website.

Stratus symptoms

The new strain exhibits most of the normal symptoms of COVID-19, although most cases are mild for vaccinated individuals, per Stony Brook.

These symptoms can include fatigue, fever and persistent, dry cough.

Stratus may also present as shortness of breath, chest tightness, sore or scratchy throat, headaches and body aches, upset stomach, nausea or loss of appetite, brain fog or trouble concentrating, and loss of taste or smell, although that symptom is now becoming less common.

If these symptoms arise, experts recommend seeking medical attention for diagnosis and proper treatment, possibly including antiviral medications, at-home remedies or over-the-counter drugs.

Individuals should see a doctor if a high fever over 103 degrees lasts for more than three days, or if symptoms suddenly get worse after improving, Stony Brook instructed.

For high-risk groups, severe COVID-19 illness can be reduced by staying up to date with vaccinations, experts advise.

The virus can also be prevented by wearing a mask in crowded or indoor spaces, especially during cold and flu season, opening a window or using an air filter while indoors, washing hands often, avoiding close contact with others and checking local COVID numbers before traveling, the above source stated.