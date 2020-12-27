LIVE UPDATES: Possible 'fraudulent' vaccine distribution prompts New York probe

New York police and the state's Department of Health are investigating Parcare Community Health Network saying it may have "fraudulently" used Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

Fast Facts Parcare Community Health Network "may have fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccine, transferred it to facilities in other parts of the state in violation of state guidelines and diverted it to members of the public," according to the New York Health Commissioner





Parcare "may have fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccine, transferred it to facilities in other parts of the state in violation of state guidelines and diverted it to members of the public - contrary to the state's plan to administer it first to frontline health care workers, as well as nursing home residents and staffers," New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Saturday.

On Monday, Gary Schlesinger, CEO and president of ParCare, told BoroPark24 that its clinics are vetting people who sign up for the vaccine to make sure they are "either a health care worker, are over 60, or have underlying conditions."

There is a criminal investigation into the matter.

At least 89,000 New Yorkers received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose this week.

Follow below for updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Mobile users click here.