Live Updates: Health care workers and nursing home residents should get first vaccine, US panel says

Health care workers, care home residents first in line for COVID vaccineVideo

Health care workers, care home residents first in line for COVID vaccine

CDC advisory panel votes on priority for phase 1 vaccine rollout; Fox News correspondent Laura Ingle has the latest

Health care workers and nursing home residents should get priority when the first coronavirus vaccine shots become available, an influential government advisory panel said Tuesday. 

The recommendations now must be approved by CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield before the vaccine can be distributed to states and ultimately to the groups part of the Phase 1A distribution plans. 

FAST FACTS

    • There are roughly 21 million health care workers and some 3 million long-term care facility residents in the U.S
    • Most states are expected to follow the recommendations, one expert said.

The plan to distribute the vaccine to health care workers and long-term care residents is also dependent on authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which still has to approve an application of emergency use from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, the first to apply, and biotech company Moderna.

