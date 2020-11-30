Live Updates: Scott Atlas, Trump’s special adviser on the coronavirus pandemic, formally resigns

Dr. Scott Atlas, President Trump’s special adviser on the coronavirus pandemic, formally resigned from his post on Monday, Fox News has learned.

Atlas, who spoke with the president on Monday, joined the administration in August and was considered a Special Government Employee (SGE), serving a 130-day detail. Atlas’ role is set to expire this week.

Fox News exclusively obtained Atlas’s resignation letter Monday, which was dated Dec. 1. In it, Atlas touted the Trump administration's work on the coronavirus pandemic, while wishing "all the best" to the incoming Biden administration.

FAST FACTS The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 267,000 Americans



He previously clashed with top government scientists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci

“I am writing to resign from my position as Special Advisor to the President of the United States,” Atlas said, thanking him for “the honor and privilege to serve on behalf of the American people.”

