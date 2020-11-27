LIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus trial tests gout as possible treatment in hospitalized patients

While coronavirus vaccine news has dominated recent pandemic coverage, there is an update on the treatment front as well.

U.K. researchers leading the Randomized Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy (RECOVERY) trial which involves hospitalized coronavirus patients have announced that they will begin testing a drug commonly used to treat gout and other inflammatory conditions.

“Colchicine is an attractive drug to evaluate in the RECOVERY trial as it is very well understood, inexpensive and widely available,” professor Peter Horby, co-chief investigator of the RECOVERY trial, said in a news release. “If it works it would be another COVID-19 treatment that could be used immediately worldwide, even in the poorest countries.”

The news comes weeks after researchers announced they were trialing aspirin.

