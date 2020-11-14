Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Live Updates: As coronavirus cases surge, North Dakota announces mask mandate

More than 242,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus as of early Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced a mask mandate for the state Friday evening, as confirmed coronavirus cases rose to record levels.

Masks must be worn inside businesses, indoor public spaces and in outside public spaces when social distancing is impossible, the rules state.

The order, signed by interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke, takes effect immediately and runs through Dec. 13. It is intended to help alleviate hospitals overwhelmed by virus patients, a news release from the governor said.

