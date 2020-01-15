Lipari Foods recalls sandwiches amid Listeria concerns

The company behind a line of grab-and-go sandwiches has expanded a recall over concerns that the products may be contaminated with Listeria. Lipari Foods said the recall impacts several sandwiches sold under its “Fresh Grab” and “Premo” line of products.

Specifically, the recall includes “Fresh Grab” Breakfast Muffin Sandwich and “Fresh Grab” Chicken & Swiss Sandwich, while impacted products sold under the “Premo” label include Meat Lover’s Sub, Pub Burger, Turkey & Cheese on Pretzel Sub, Turkey & Swiss Sandwich and Turkey & Garlic Mayo Sandwich.

According to the recall notice posted on the FDA website, recalled products were distributed by Lipari Foods, located in Warren Michigan, to stores in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin. All products began shipping to retailers on Jan. 3, are marked with a “Best By” date of either 1/21/2020 or 1/23/2020.

The update expands on a recall issued earlier this month, which included several other of the company's "Fresh Grab" and "Premo" products.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people or those with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Sickened individuals may experience high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Customers who have purchased recalled products are urged not to consume them and can return them to place of purchase for a refund. Those with additional questions are instructed to call Lipari Foods Customer Service at 800-729-3354.