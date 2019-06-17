Lay's chips recalled over undeclared milk allergen

Frito-Lay announced that it was pulling a select variety of its Lay’s Lightly Salted Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips over the possibility that packages may contain an undeclared milk ingredient.

The products, sold in 7.75-ounce bags and distributed in 24 states, may pose a serious or even life-threatening risk to consumers with milk allergies, according to the recall notice.

The affected products have a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of Aug. 27, 2019, and a UPC code of “28400 63242.” The chips were shipped to retailers in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

No other products were included in the recall, and the company said it had not received any reports of adverse reactions. Consumers who have purchased the products are encouraged to return it to the place of purchase for a refund, or contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477.