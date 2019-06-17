Frozen breakfast burritos recalled after complaints of rocks in product

Customers expecting crispy bacon in their breakfast burrito are being warned about the possibility of a different unexpected crunch after a company received complaints about small rocks in their product. Ruiz Foods Products Inc. said it received three complaints about rocks, prompting a recall of 246,514 pounds of frozen, not-ready-to-eat breakfast wrap products.

The frozen egg, potato, bacon and cheese wraps were produced on Jan. 17, 2019, and Jan. 18 2019, and is sold in an 8-pack family size variety. According to a recall notice posted on the USDA website, the affected products are labeled “EL MONTEREY EGG, POTATO, BACON & CHEESE SAUCE BREAKFAST WRAPS” and contain a “Best if Used By” date of 1/17/2020 and 01/18/2020 with lot cods 19017 and 19018.

The items were shipped to retailers nationwide. The company said there has been a report of potential injury relating to the recall, but that anyone concerned about the possibility of injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers who have impacted products stored in the freezer should throw them away or return to place of purchase for a refund.