Las Vegas air traffic control tower temporary closes after controller tests positive for coronavirus

The air traffic control tower at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas is temporarily closed after a controller tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The decision was made to ensure a safe work environment for air traffic controllers and technicians.

"The airport remains open and operations will continue at a reduced rate until the situation is resolved," the FAA said.

SALT LAKE CITY AIRPORT EVACUATES, HALTS OPERATIONS FOLLOWING MAGNITUDE 5.7 EARTHQUAKE

The Las Vegas Terminal Radar Approach Control has assumed control over the airspace.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The shift was made as part of a long-standing contingency plan to keep operations running, according to KTNV-TV Las Vegas. The air traffic system is described as resilient with multiple backups in place.