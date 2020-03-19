Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Las Vegas air traffic control tower temporary closes after controller tests positive for coronavirus

By David Aaro | Fox News
The air traffic control tower at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas is temporarily closed after a controller tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The decision was made to ensure a safe work environment for air traffic controllers and technicians.

"The airport remains open and operations will continue at a reduced rate until the situation is resolved," the FAA said.

FILE - This Aug. 6, 2014 file photo shows the news FAA tower under construction at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. The air traffic control tower is temporarily closing after a controller at the facility tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday.<br data-cke-eol="1"> (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

The Las Vegas Terminal Radar Approach Control has assumed control over the airspace.

The shift was made as part of a long-standing contingency plan to keep operations running, according to KTNV-TV Las Vegas. The air traffic system is described as resilient with multiple backups in place.

