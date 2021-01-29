Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine 66% effective in global trial, company says

J&J's COVID-19 vaccine requires a single shot as opposed to two doses

By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
Johnson & Johnson on Friday said its single-shot coronavirus vaccine was 72% effective in preventing moderate-to-severe COVID-19 in the U.S, but fell to 66% in a larger trial conducted worldwide. The results stem from a Phase 3 ENSEMBLE clinical trial, which involved 43,783 participants.

The shot was found to be 66% effective in preventing moderate-to-severe illness in Latin America, and 57% effective in South Africa at 28 days post-vaccination.

J&J’s vaccine differs from currently approved jabs in the U.S. in that it requires a single shot as opposed to two doses, and was created using an adenovirus rather than mRNA technology.

"Johnson & Johnson embarked on the global effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago, and has brought the full force of our capabilities, as well as tremendous public-private partnerships, to enable the development of a single-shot vaccine. Our goal all along has been to create a simple, effective solution for the largest number of people possible, and to have maximum impact to help end the pandemic," Alex Gorsky, Chairman, Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson said in a press release Friday. "We’re proud to have reached this critical milestone and our commitment to address this global health crisis continues with urgency for everyone, everywhere."

