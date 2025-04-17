Jennifer Aniston breaks 'extreme' fear of flying with hypnosis: Does it work?

Jennifer Aniston is revealing how she managed to get over her fear of flying, as flight anxiety heightens amid recent aviation news.

In a recent interview with Travel + Leisure, the actress, best known for her role as Rachel Green in "Friends," shared that although she loves to travel, she has an "extreme fear of flying."

Aniston would follow small rituals while boarding an airplane, including tapping the outside of the aircraft with her right palm and stepping onto the plane with her right foot.

But the actress revealed that recent hypnosis therapy has taught her to discontinue those superstitions – and it’s proven effective.

"I have not been doing the right hand, right foot — and now it's shockingly good!" she said.

Aniston shared that she practices breath work to get through long flights, and will get up from her seat, walk around and stretch.

"Plugging into a good meditation can get you through," she added.

Jonathan Alpert, a Manhattan-based psychotherapist and author, commented on the use of hypnosis to ease travel apprehension, mentioning that he’s worked with patients who have also struggled with a fear of flying.

"Although I do not use hypnosis, I’ve known some therapists who have had success with it," he shared with Fox News Digital.

"It's important to note that it’s not a magic bullet like some people might think."

Addressing the root of anxiety is more important in helping to challenge "irrational thoughts," according to Alpert.

"I tend to focus on behavioral techniques and cognitive strategies – proven, practical methods that build confidence and help eliminate anxiety," he said.

"If hypnosis serves as a catalyst for someone to reframe their fear and feel more in control, fine. But too often, people are looking for a quick fix instead of working to actually strengthen their mindset."