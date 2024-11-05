Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Birthday

Ivanka Trump shares 17 life lessons she’s learned over the years in honor of her birthday

President-elect Donald Trump's second child shares words to live by

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
close
'Rarely' are there second chances 'as big as this,' Kellyanne Conway reflects on Trump Video

'Rarely' are there second chances 'as big as this,' Kellyanne Conway reflects on Trump

Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway remarks on President-elect Trump's 2024 campaign victory as the race wraps.

Ivanka Trump, the second child of President-Elect Donald Trump, shared life lessons she’s learned over the years to commemorate her recent birthday. 

On October 30, Ivanka Trump turned 43 years old. She took to X a few days later to share tips and insights she's learned and come to cherish throughout the years. 

The first lesson she shared was simple: "Family and friends are everything."

IVANKA TRUMP SHARES THE FITNESS ROUTINE THAT HAS ‘TRANSFORMED’ HER BODY: ‘SAFE AND STEADY’

She went on to encourage others to nourish and nurture their relationships with the people they care about.

She wrote, "Check in on them, and let people know you care, even across distances."

Ivanka Trump

For her 43rd birthday this year, Ivanka Trump shared life lessons she's learned over the years.  (ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The second lesson was to simply forgive people. 

She said doing so "frees you more than anyone else."

FLORIDA RABBI REVEALS THE 25 THINGS HE'S LEARNED IN LIFE: ‘HONOR YOUR OWN VALUES’

She went on to remind others that "everyone was sent to teach you something" — and encouraged people to avoid gossip while choosing their words wisely. 

"Everyone was sent to teach you something."

"Trust yourself. Identify your core values and live in alignment with them; this may mean setting firm boundaries for yourself and with others," she wrote.

Usha Vance, JD vance, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Usha Vance, Vice President-Elect Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner look on as President-Elect Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Nov. 6, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On a health and wellness note, Trump emphasized the importance of nourishing your body by "eating whole, locally grown, nutritious foods" that can "fuel your energy and spirit."

She recommended getting "sunshine daily," saying that "it makes the rest of your day — and night — better."

10 TIPS TO LIVE TO BE 100: ‘FAR MORE THAN WISHFUL THINKING,' SAY LONGEVITY EXPERTS

She also shared the tip of bringing awareness "to your hidden patterns, or they'll quietly script your life story as if it were destiny."

Ivanka Trump

Trump mentioned forgiving people, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and getting "sunshine daily." (James Devaney/GC Images)

Trump also said one of her life lessons is to "move your body daily" — whether that’s through lifting weights, playing sports or embracing a sense of play. 

OHIO FAMILY LEADER SHARES 11 LIFE LESSONS SHE WANTS HER ‘BELOVED 11 GRANDCHILDREN’ TO KNOW

"Strive for three daily wins: a physical win, a mental win and a spiritual win," she wrote. 

Trump also said it’s important to "guard your peace" while cultivating self-mastery by "focusing inward."

Trump said, "Strive for three daily wins: a physical win, a mental win and a spiritual win."

Trump said, "Strive for three daily wins: a physical win, a mental win and a spiritual win." (MEGA/GC Images)

Another life lesson she shared was: "Be open to the truth, wherever it leads. Listen, reflect, challenge and grow. Cultivate creativity and expansion in life and embrace new ideas, connections and art."

She added, "Get curious. About your partner, your kids, your friends and the world around you."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Quoting Dolly Parton, Trump said it’s important to "approach people and life with love and positivity."

JD Vance, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Standing beside Vice President-Elect Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner applaud as President-Elect Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Additionally, she stressed the importance of spending time on what truly matters, saying, "Every choice is a trade of your time and energy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump also said, "What you judge, you cannot understand. Instead, observe, study and learn."

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

To conclude her life lessons, she also said, "Here's to another year of growth, love, and meaningful moments!"

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 