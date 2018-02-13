Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

HEALTH
Published

Hospital full of newborns become youngest members of Team USA

By Melanie Dadourian | Fox News
close
Newborn champs dressed in Team USA wearVideo

Newborn champs dressed in Team USA wear

Raw video: Newborns at the UPMC Magee Women's hospital receive awards in their star-spangled swaddling clothes.

The winning spirit of Team USA from Pyeungchang is reaching the tiniest Americans in Pittsburgh, Pa., with staff at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital dressing up newborns like champion athletes.

The staff at the UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital dressed up newborns to look like Team USA.

The staff at the UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital dressed up newborns to look like Team USA. (UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital)

Sporting little caps, knit by a nurse, and blankets with stars and stripes, the unit is celebrating America’s performance in the Olympics.

CLICK HERE FOR OLYMPIC COVERAGE

Chief Nursing Officer Jeff Hodges said, “All of our babies are champions!”

Chief Nursing Officer Jeff Hodges said, “All of our babies are champions!” (UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital)

According to ABC, there was a baby competition for “best napper,” “strongest lungs,” “longest eyelashes” and “most hair.”

“It was really fun to see the awards all being handed out and to hear all the different babies’ names and what characteristics that they might have won for,” one mother, Amanda Ciccone, said.

One of the nurses from UPMC, knit Team USA caps for newborns to wear to celebrate the Olympics.

One of the nurses from UPMC, knit Team USA caps for newborns to wear to celebrate the Olympics. (UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital)

“I think we definitely have a future athlete on our hands," the father, Dan, said. "He kicks like he wants to play soccer!”

UTTER CUTENESS! DOWN SYNDROME BOY STEALS GERBER EXECS'HEARTS IN PHOTO CONTEST

Jeff Hodges, the chief nursing officer at UPMC, said the staff loves having events that engage new families. “It’s a fun time for them … it just adds a little excitement and a little buzz to the unit.”

Hodges explained how the "competition" aims to help parents “remember this very special moment that they have … this is just something special that we can do for our patients.”