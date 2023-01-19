Expand / Collapse search
Hong Kong
Published

Hong Kong ends quarantine requirement for people infected with COVID-19 starting Jan. 30

The decision to scrap the isolation rule was made to revert Hong Kong back to normalcy

Reuters
Hong Kong said it will no longer require people infected with COVID-19 to quarantine from Jan. 30, removing one of the last major coronavirus restrictions in place in the Asian financial hub.

The scrapping of the isolation requirements is part of a decision to downgrade COVID-19's status to an endemic disease from a severe respiratory disease and follows a similar move by China on Jan.8.

"I have decided to scrap the quarantine order for COVID-infected patients. This is one of the important steps towards normalcy," city leader John Lee told a legislative meeting on Thursday.

CHINA DEFENDS ITS COVID HANDLING AFTER WHO, BIDEN SAY BEIJING IS UNDER-REPORTING DEATHS

People wearing face masks in the streets of Hong Kong, China, on Dec. 28, 2022. 

People wearing face masks in the streets of Hong Kong, China, on Dec. 28, 2022.  (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

People in Hong Kong are, however, still required to wear masks unless exercising.

Last week, high-speed rail services between Hong Kong and mainland China resumed for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

The re-opening comes amidst a massive wave of infections on the mainland following China's abrupt U-turn on its "zero-COVID" policy.