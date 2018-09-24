High school cross-country runner, 17, dies after she suffers apparent seizure during meet

A young cross-country runner in North Carolina died on Sunday after she reportedly suffered what appeared to be a seizure during an event.

Samantha Davis, 17, was participating in the Hare and Hounds Invitational in Charlotte on Saturday morning when she lost consciousness, The Pilot reported.

Her family told the newspaper Davis was taken to a hospital, where she went into cardiac arrest.

In 2016, Davis' family told the outlet the teen suffered a softball-related injury and was diagnosed with epilepsy. She reportedly had not suffered any recent seizures.

A GoFundMe created for Davis' family, which said she collapsed at the meet and remained unconscious, raised close to $15,000 as of Monday afternoon, easily surpassing its $2,000 goal.

According to a member of the Union Pines High School marching band, Davis' death was confirmed on Facebook by the team.

"It is with such a heavy heart to say that Samantha Davis passed away shortly after midnight," the post read. "Please continue to be in prayer for her family in the days to come as well as her band family and cross country family."