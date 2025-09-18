Hepatitis B in the spotlight: What to know about the viral infection

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vaccination against hepatitis B is a common recommendation, but what exactly is it preventing?

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his advisory group plan to meet this week to discuss and vote on various vaccine recommendations for hepatitis B, along with COVID-19 and measles, mumps and rubella.

Hepatitis B is considered a serious viral infection that causes inflammation in the liver and is the most common liver infection in the world, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

An estimated 254 million people worldwide are living with the infection, the World Health Organization has reported.

The infection can be brief, known as acute hepatitis B, or it can be a long-term, chronic form, which can lead to complications like cirrhosis (scarring of the liver) and liver failure.

What causes the infection?

Hepatitis B is triggered by exposure to bodily fluids infected with the virus, including amniotic fluid, blood, menstrual fluid, saliva and other secretions.

Exposure can occur through unprotected sex, shared needles or syringes or contaminated medical instruments. It can also be passed from a pregnant woman to her newborn during childbirth, according to Mayo Clinic.

Anyone can contract hepatitis B, but those who have a sexually transmitted infection, are taking an immunosuppressant (like chemotherapy), are receiving dialysis or have another type of liver disease have an increased risk.

Symptoms of hepatitis B

Although the viral infection doesn't cause symptoms for everyone, some of the most common signs include abdominal pain, fatigue, fever, joint pain, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting and weakness, Cleveland Clinic states.

Other symptoms of liver disease can include dark-colored urine, light or clay-colored stool, yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes (also known as jaundice), and swelling from fluid in the belly, arms and legs.

A person is contagious for as long as the virus is active in the body.

Acute hepatitis B can last for up to six months. There’s a lower risk of contagion with inactive chronic hepatitis B, while active chronic hepatitis B is contagious indefinitely.

Both acute and chronic hepatitis B can cause a variety of complications, including acute and chronic liver failure, cirrhosis, hepatitis D and liver cancer, experts caution.

Diagnosis, treatment and prevention

Hepatitis B can be diagnosed through blood tests, imaging tests like an elastography of the liver tissue or a liver biopsy. A blood test can reveal whether the virus is active or inactive, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

There is no cure for hepatitis B, but certain medications, like antiviral drugs, can make the virus inactive. In chronic cases, these medications must be taken indefinitely.

If the infection leads to cancer, surgery may be a treatment option to remove part of the liver. A transplant may also be necessary if the entire liver must be removed.

The best way to prevent a hepatitis B infection is through vaccination, according to medical experts.

The CDC recommends hepatitis B vaccination for all infants, children younger than 19, adults aged 19 to 59 and those older than 60 with risk factors. Multiple hepatitis B vaccines exist, requiring varying doses.

The Cleveland Clinic encourages those with hepatitis B to avoid alcohol, eat well, protect themselves from other liver infections and seek support as needed.

"If tests show you have hepatitis B, you may wonder how the disease will change your life. You may worry about spreading the virus to others," the organization wrote on its website.

"The good news is there are medications that keep chronic hepatitis B from spreading. And there are steps you can take to protect your overall health and protect others."