Sunlight exposure can pose life-changing health benefits, expert says

As spring arrives and the weather warms, exposure to sunlight could have an immense impact on overall health.

Dr. Roger Seheult, a critical care physician, pulmonologist and associate clinical professor at the University of California and Loma Linda University schools of medicine, shared the benefits of sunlight exposure in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Seheult, who recently appeared on Dr. Andrew Huberman’s podcast Huberman Lab to discuss enhancing the immune system, noted that the light from the sun boosts our ability to regulate sleep, circadian rhythm and mood.

"So many people have seasonal affective disorder, and that's a manifestation of the lack of sunlight during winter," he said.

Sunlight's healing properties

As far back as the 1920s, medical professionals leveraged light exposure to promote healing.

Hospitals made use of sundecks, where patients could be transported for periods of time to take in the sunlight and fresh air, according to Seheult.

But then with the development of pencillin and other advancements in modern medicine, doctors relied less on holistic methods, he said.

The sun's ultraviolet B (UV-B) light produces vitamin D in the body by causing a chemical reaction in the skin, Seheult noted.

Vitamin D is a known anti-inflammatory and antioxidant that supports immune health, muscle and brain function, according to Mayo Clinic.

The sun also produces infrared light, which has been shown to relieve pain and inflammation.

Just 15 to 20 minutes of sunlight exposure can help boost the immune system and potentially even ward off chronic disease, according to Seheult.

Balancing risks and benefits

Warnings of sunlight leading to skin cancer may have caused decreased exposure, the doctor suggested.

"Certainly, if we go outside in the sun for too long for a period of time without protection, we can get those types of skin damage," he said.

"There are some benefits to getting out into the sun, if it's done in moderation and if it's done smartly."

But the doctor revealed that some recent studies have found that the more time spent outside in sunlight, the less likely people are to die of all causes, including cancer.

Dr. Richard Weller, a professor of dermatology at the University of Edinburgh, published a piece in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology in August 2024, discussing this data and the need to rethink the influence of the sun.

"UVR is a skin carcinogen, yet no studies link sun exposure to increased all-cause mortality," Weller wrote in the study abstract.

"Growing evidence shows that sunlight has health benefits through vitamin D-independent pathways, such as photomobilization of nitric oxide from cutaneous stores with reduction in cardiovascular morbidity. Sunlight has important systemic health benefits as well as risks."

Seheult agreed, encouraging people to "rethink the idea that the sun is a deadly laser and that actually there are some benefits to getting out into the sun, if it's done in moderation and if it's done smartly."

People who are fair-skinned or sensitive to sunlight can wear clothing, hats and other protective gear while still getting the benefits.

"Infrared light, because it is a long-wavelength, low-energy light, is able to penetrate not only through your skin and deep down into your body, but it's also able to penetrate very easily through clothes," Seheult pointed out.

"If they're still getting outside, they're going to get quite a bit of infrared light, even in that setting, and not be susceptible to getting [burned]. So, you don't need to have bare skin for sunlight exposure."

Sunlight is also still present on cloudy and rainy days and in urban areas, Seheult noted.

"The amount of light inside a building [is] usually no more than 100 lux," he said. "When you go outside on a bright, sunny day, that's 100,000 lux. That's 1,000 times brighter."

Although that exposure will be reduced on cloudy days or in the winter, it won't be "nearly as low" as indoor lighting, Sehuelt added.

To reap the benefits of infrared light without the risk, Seheult recommends going outside and covering up for about 30 minutes, even in the morning or evening while the sun is setting.

"These are times when there is an abundance of infrared light, far more than you would get inside your home," he said.

"All it takes is about 15 to 20 minutes of infrared light exposure … and we're seeing effects that last for days."

For those who work in an office and spend their daylight hours inside, Seheult suggested taking short breaks and stepping outside into the light or a green space.

"All it takes is about 15 to 20 minutes of infrared light exposure at the level of the mitochondria, and we're seeing effects that last for days," he said.

Blend of holistic and modern methods

Seheult shared his hope for a balance between modern medicine — including advancements like medical-grade oxygen and antibiotics — and holistic health trends.

"There are definitely modern inventions and things that are very beneficial to the human body," he said. "What I would like to do is incorporate both together."

"There is a disadvantage to wholly depending on things that need and require supply chains, especially in pandemics," he said.

"The sunlight and fresh air … are not things that depend on supply chains. We have sunlight accessible most times of the year."