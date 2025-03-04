Boost your immune system with these 8 simple steps — some may surprise you

Although winter is coming to a close, cold and flu season is still threatening our immune systems.

Staying healthy is a marriage of several simple practices, according to Dr. Roger Seheult, a critical care physician, pulmonologist and associate clinical professor at the University of California and Loma Linda University schools of medicine.

Following an appearance on the Huberman Lab podcast, hosted by neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman, Seheult joined Fox News Digital for an on-camera interview to discuss how to boost the immune system.

Seheult offered an acronym to remember a few immune-boosting methods: NEWSTART.

"NEWSTART is not only beneficial for not getting the flu this season," he said. "It’s exactly the same answer for how to live a long and healthy life, how to live without disease and chronic disease."

Here’s NEWSTART broken down.

N – Nutrition

You are what you eat, experts say — and what you eat can dictate how you feel.

Based on research, Seheult recommends following a plant-based diet low in processed foods to ensure a healthy gut and proper intake of vitamins and nutrients.

"[This] is the diet that gives you the microbiome gut flora, which is very important," he said. "It also gives you fiber … and the nutrients and vitamins that are very important."

E – Exercise

Practicing any kind of movement on a regular basis can help keep you healthy, according to Seheult.

Exercise does not have to include lifting heavy weights and "being buff" in a gym, but simply introducing movement into your routine, the expert said.

"When someone is a couch potato, as soon as they start doing exercise, they get immediate benefits," he noted.

"Once they start to go into athletic-level competition exercise, they're actually increasing the level of inflammation."

The expert referenced a study that found people who practiced moderate exercise had the "best changes in terms of inflammatory markers."

Moderate exercise can include daily activities like gardening, jogging or walking.

"This is really the type of exercise that people who are not interested in breaking world records should be doing to improve their overall health," he added.

W – Water

The benefits of water come from not only drinking it, but also through exposure to various hydrotherapies, Seheult noted.

This can include steam saunas, which raise the body’s natural temperature and can help kill off viruses that don’t fare well in the heat.

"Plenty of evidence shows that viruses do not do well in environments with high temperatures, and that our immune system signals the innate immune system using fever," he said.

S – Sunlight

Getting exposure to sunlight is as simple as stepping outside.

Just 15 to 20 minutes of light exposure per day can benefit overall health, according to Seheult.

Not only does sunlight help regulate sleep and boost mood, research has shown that certain spectra of light from the sun can have "dramatic effects" on the body's metabolism.

T – Temperance

Temperance, also known as the practice of moderation or self-restraint — especially with drinking alcohol — can help to support the immune system.

"Don't put toxins into your body," Seheult advised.

"Whether it's alcohol, whether it's tobacco, whether it's smoking … these are things that hurt our body's ability to fight infections."

A – Air

Getting out into the fresh air is "really important" for the body, Seheult said.

In addition to spending time outdoors, the doctor recommends frequently opening the windows in your home to ensure carbon dioxide levels are low.

Toxins can come from substances in the home that build up, the expert cautioned. "Having that filtration is really important," he said.

Seheult also referenced research from Japan that analyzed the "aromatic compounds" given off by trees called phytoncides, which can have healing benefits for the body.

"Pick a day of the week, take a day off, get some rest and actually get out there into nature."

"If you're living in Manhattan [and] you were to go to Central Park once a week, studies show that these substances that the trees give off can actually have an impact on your innate immune system for up to seven days," he said.

"So, pick a day of the week, take a day off, get some rest and actually get out there into nature."

R – Rest

As a sleep physician, Seheult emphasized the importance of proper rest, recommending seven to eight hours of sleep per night.

For the most consistent and uninterrupted sleep, the lights should be turned off at the same time each night, around 9 p.m., he advised.

Rest can also mean taking time off from responsibilities and allowing yourself to disconnect, whether it’s just for a day or a week away.

"You can sort of imagine that you're swimming under the ocean and every once in a while you have to stop," he said. "Come up, take a breath, look around, see where you're going … and then go back down for another six days."

"People who do that and take a break, disconnect from email, disconnect from work, disconnect from all those things, get together with family, friends – this is really beneficial for your immune system," he went on. "It reduces stress and cortisol levels."

T – Trust

Seheult concluded that having faith or trust in religion or a supportive community can help boost health from within.

"When you're in a community of faith, a community of belief — with people you can depend on, people who support you — and you trust in a higher power that's guiding you, this can also dramatically reduce cortisol."