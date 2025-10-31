Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Health Newsletter

Happiness expert shares 6-step morning routine, plus the downside of 'sleep divorce'

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- Happiness expert shares 6-step morning routine that boosts mood and productivity

- Couples choosing separate beds may face unseen challenges

- Experts weigh benefits, risks of NAD+ supplements

Mature woman running in the morning

This week's top health stories included a happiness expert's tips on starting out your morning in the healthiest possible way. (iStock)

MORE IN HEALTH

BRAIN BOOST – Alzheimer’s pill could reduce brain decline in some high-risk patients, trial suggests. Continue reading…

SEASONAL GLOW-UP - Save on sought-after skincare, makeup and fragrance gifts during Amazon's Holiday Beauty Event. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue