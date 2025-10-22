Amazon's Holiday Beauty Event has gift sets up to 53% off for her, him and you

Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Event is now live. From Oct. 20 through Nov. 2, you can score savings on skincare, makeup, grooming and wellness buys from brands like Laneige, Estée Lauder and Ralph Lauren. Now’s the time to treat yourself or get a head start on holiday gifting.

Gift sets

These thoughtfully curated beauty sets are all under $30.

Original price: $27

This lip care duo smells just like everyone’s favorite campfire treat and keeps your lips supple and smooth. The chocolate lip sleeping mask is designed to deeply hydrate while you sleep, while the vanilla lip balm is ideal for quick, on-the-go moisture anytime.

Original price: $11.99

Treat your lips (or someone else’s) to this Burt’s Bees lip balm gift set, featuring four full-size lip balms in tropical pineapple, beeswax, dragon fruit lemon and strawberry flavors. Each balm is packed with natural ingredients – including antioxidant-rich vitamin E – and has no tint.

Original price: $18

Get three best-selling shades of NYX’s fan-favorite Butter Gloss in one value pack: sugar high (a soft, warm nude), spiked toffee (rich mocha with a glossy finish) and butterscotch (a caramel tone). Each gloss glides on silky smooth, giving lips sheer-to-medium coverage with a buttery-soft feel.

Original price: $29

The Tarte Shape Tape travel trio includes minis of the brand’s crease-proof Shape Tape concealer, volumizing Maneater Mascara and the plumping Maracuja Juicy Lip balm in rose. Perfect for gift-giving, stocking stuffers or upgrading your own travel makeup bag.

Original price: $59.99

Step up his grooming game with this shaving kit from The Beard Club. This kit comes with a straight razor and a clear shave gel that helps him achieve clean edges. The aftershave – which is infused with chamomile, tea tree oil and willow bark – is designed to calm irritation, soothe razor burn and reduce redness.

Fragrances

Amazon has your favorite classic colognes and perfumes on sale right now.

Original price: $160

Ralph Lauren Polo Red Eau de Toilette strikes the perfect balance between bold and refined without being overpowering. It has top notes of sparkling red grapefruit and spicy red saffron, while redwood and coffee accord give it a masculine finish.

Original price: $127

Burberry Brit Sheer eau de toilette is a light, sparkling scent that’s equal parts floral and fresh. The fragrance has notes of pink peony and black grape. It finishes with a touch of musk that keeps this classic fragrance light, airy and sophisticated. It comes in an elegant sheer pink bottle.

Original price: $70

Ralph Lauren Romance eau de parfum is a timeless floral scent with notes of damask rose, jasmine and pink peppercorn. Together, these notes create a velvety fragrance that smells like love in a bottle.

Stocking stuffers

These picks make perfect stocking stuffers. Stock up while they’re on sale.

Original price: $85

Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair serum is a lightweight, oil-free serum that sinks in fast, delivering ultimate hydration without any greasy residue. It uses hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and peptides to support skin renewal and help smooth texture.

Original price: $56.11

These Killa microdart acne patches from ZitSticka are designed to tackle those deep, under-the-skin pimples before they erupt. This pack includes 20 microdart patches that deliver active ingredients below the surface to stop breakouts at the source. It also comes with 20 priming swabs to prep the area with salicylic acid, tea tree oil and vitamin E.

Original price: $20

The Original Makeup Eraser removes an entire face of makeup with just water. Use the eraser’s short fiber side to erase all makeup (including waterproof and long-wear formulas) and the longer side to gently exfoliate the skin. It’s non-drying, non-irritating and perfect for sensitive skin.

Original price: $19.99

Bioderma Sensibio H2O micellar water is designed for sensitive skin and removes 99% of makeup, including waterproof formulas. Free of fragrance and harsh ingredients, it calms dryness, redness and restores the skin’s natural balance.

Original price: $13

Whether you’re going for a bold holiday party look or keeping it classic for a winter family gathering, Essie’s Gel Couture line helps your nails stay polished with no base coat and no chips with a gel-like shine that requires no UV lamp. This long-lasting nail polish is available in a wide range of festive and everyday shades.

