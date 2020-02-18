Group of Miramar coronavirus evacuees released from quarantine

The first American coronavirus evacuees to arrive at Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego earlier this month were released on Tuesday following the end of their 14-day quarantine period.

Coach buses arrived at the base to transport the newly released evacuees -- though it was not immediately clear where the buses were taking them to.

One of the evacuees, Yu Lin, posted photos on Twitter of multiple evacuees tossing their face masks into the air in celebration after passing their final rounds of health checks.

“Lots of people asked me how I feel, I can only recognize my feeling now,” Lin wrote. “It is like graduation. Bittersweet, happy, nervous, grateful, leaving friends, leaving people who cared for us, maybe a little tears…just no hugs :).”

The group's release comes about a week after the first 195 American evacuees left March Air Reserve Base following the end of their quarantine period.