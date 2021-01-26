Global coronavirus cases top 100 million

The world has now seen more than 100 million cases of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak of the deadly disease began a year ago.

COVID-19 has now infected some 100,032,461 people across the globe, according to estimates from Johns Hopkins University. More than 2 million lives have been lost to the virus, which first emerged in Wuhan, China.

The United States leads the world with most cases, with more than 25.3 million total cases as of this writing, according to estimates from the university’s Coronavirus Resource Center. India follows behind with some 10.7 million cases. Brazil, meanwhile, is third in the world for most reported cases of COVID-19, recording some 8.9 million cases to date.

The hopes of putting an end to the deadly pandemic are riding with the development of vaccines, two of which have already seen emergency approval in the U.S. But the rollout of these jabs has been slow, with recently-inaugurated President Joe Biden hoping to speed the process by vaccinated 100 million Americans in his administration’s first 100 days.

