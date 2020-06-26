Florida coronavirus cases see massive daily surge

Florida saw 8,942 positive COVID-19 cases for a single-day high on Friday, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The previous single-day high was reported on Wednesday at 5,511 cases.

State health officials also reported 39 new deaths.

The cases raise the overall statewide total since the pandemic began to a reported 122,960 infections.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Since the number of younger people testing COVID-19 positive “increased significantly” in June, Halsey Beshears, secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, on Friday ordered a suspension, effective immediately, of on-premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide.

In a Tweet, Beshears clarified that nothing changes for restaurants.

More specifically, vendors making less than 50 percent of revenue from alcohol sales can continue serving alcohol onsite.

The order was passed because noncompliance by bars and other vendors was making “individualized enforcement efforts impractical and insufficient."