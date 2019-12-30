5 women in New Jersey welcome 'miracle' babies after suffering with infertility issues

A group of five women in New Jersey who were dealing with infertility issues say they’re now bonded for life after becoming mothers within three months of each other.

The women – Micki Berg, Amie Thomas, Kristin Matty, Kristen Heller and Celeste Zazzali – had originally met at a support group at the Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey. Each had previously experienced difficulty conceiving: Berg was seeking support after being diagnosed with a diminished ovarian reserve; Thomas’ husband had abnormal sperm morphology, or shape; Matty’s husband suffered from a low sperm count due to testicular cancer; Heller was seeking IVF (in-vitro fertilization) treatment; Zazzali had recently miscarried twins.

HOW DOES IN-VITRO FERTILIZATION WORK?

But after the initial stress and mental anguish, the women soon became more comfortable sharing their experiences and worked together to provide each other with support.

“We would chat about our symptoms and ask for advice. There were times where I felt: ‘Will I ever be a mom?’” said Thomas, according to SWNS.

“To be able to share those feelings with four women who completely understood was amazing.”

The five women returned to the support group month after month while undergoing IVF procedures in their attempts to conceive.

They also soon became friends, sharing updates on their progress with each other on Facebook, or in person.

WOMAN BORN WITH TWO WOMBS, TWO CERVICES GIVES BIRTH TO 'MIRACLE' BOYS

“Celeste, Kristen, Kristin and Amie were the most positive and supportive women in the group,” explained Berg of why they stayed in touch, according to SWNS.

“We tried to help each other find the silver lining and buoyed each other’s spirits when things didn’t go according to plan.”

In June of 2016, however, Zazzali became the first of the women to become pregnant. A few months later, Heller became pregnant as well. And then Berg, Thomas and Matty followed.

“We just hoped and prayed that it would work for all of us and by some miracle it did," Heller remarked.

The five women soon began sharing updates and photos all the time, celebrating each milestone and throwing baby showers for each other.

And then, the next year, they each welcomed their little ones — Zazzali giving birth to daughter Annarose in February; Heller giving birth to son Adam in April; Matty birthing daughter Layla in May; Thomas giving birth to daughter Penelope, also in May; and Berg giving birth to son Colton at the end of the month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The women now remain friends, and meet up to take their children to mommy-and-me classes in New Jersey.

“I can’t imagine that we will drift apart because all five of us have this connection,” said Zazzali.

“I foresee a lot of playdates and birthday parties and I see this group sticking together for life.”