Woman born with 2 wombs, cervices now mom to 2 'miracle' boys

After suffering four miscarriages, a British woman born with two wombs and two cervices is now the mom to two healthy boys.

When Emily Taylor, 31, and her husband, Richard, decided to start a family, Taylor “kept having miscarriages and no one could tell me why,” she said, as per the Daily Mail.

Between 2013 and 2015, Taylor suffered three miscarriages, all of which occurred around the six-week mark. After a fourth miscarriage, she went to see a gynecologist who made a shocking discovery: An exam revealed Taylor was born with two cervixes and two wombs, a rare congenital abnormality referred to as uterus didelphys, or, more simply, a double uterus.

As a female fetus develops, the uterus begins as two small tubes. Typically, those tubes join together to create the uterus. But in rare instances, the tubes don’t join together and instead develop into two separate structures.

“A double uterus may have one opening (cervix) into one vagina, or each uterine cavity may have a cervix. In many cases, a thin wall of tissue runs down the length of the vagina, dividing it into two separate openings,” the Mayo Clinic explains. Though women with a double uterus can get pregnant and deliver healthy babies, they are at an increased risk of miscarriage or premature birth, as per the clinic.

Taylor said she felt “gutted” after hearing the news. “I thought that was why I kept having miscarriages, I didn't think I'd be able to have children, even though he said keep trying. I thought, ‘It's not going to work.”

But in May 2016, Taylor was pregnant. She was ecstatic — but also worried.

“I was scared. I was constantly worrying, the whole pregnancy I thought something would go wrong,” she said.

Thankfully, Taylor had a successful pregnancy. At 37 weeks, she delivered her son, Richi, via C-section. He grew in her right womb. When Richi turned 1, Taylor and her husband decided to try for another baby. A couple of months later, she was pregnant again. This time, the baby was growing in her left womb.

Her second child, Arlie, was born in October of 2018.

“My two boys really are miracles,” she said, noting she and her husband are open to having more children.