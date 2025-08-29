Human plague case reported; patient likely exposed while camping

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) has reported the first case of human plague in 2025.

New Mexico health officials confirmed the infectious disease in a 43-year-old man from Valencia County who was hospitalized and has been discharged since the Aug. 25 press release.

The man recently spent time camping in Rio Arriba County, where officials believe he may have been exposed.

The plague is known to "circulate among wildlife" throughout the western U.S., the release stated.

Erin Phipps, state public health veterinarian for NMDOH, commented in a statement that this case is a reminder of the "severe threat that can be posed by this ancient disease.

"It also emphasizes the need for heightened community awareness and for taking measures to prevent further spread."

The last human plague case in New Mexico was recorded in a Lincoln County resident in 2024.

The plague is a bacterial disease of rodents, which is generally transmitted to humans through infected flea bites, according to NMDOH.

The disease can also be transmitted to humans through direct contact with infected animals, including wildlife and even pets.

Symptoms can include fever, chills, headache and weakness and a "painful swelling of the lymph node" in areas of the body like the groin, armpit and neck.

In cats and dogs, symptoms can include fever, lethargy and loss of appetite, in addition to lymph node swelling under the jaw.

The plague can be treated with antibiotic medications, which can "greatly reduce" the fatality rate in people and pets after a "prompt diagnosis," NMDOH reports.

The best ways to prevent plague infection are avoiding sick or dead rodents and rabbits, cleaning up areas where rodents may nest and storing hay, wood and compost piles far away from the home.

Using insect repellent while camping, hiking or working outdoors can also help to prevent plague exposure.

For those with pets, NMDOH recommends using an appropriate flea repellent and having sick pets examined by a veterinarian.

Any unexpected illness involving a sudden, severe fever should be checked out by a doctor.

Fox News Digital reached out to NMDOH for comment.