Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

First coronavirus case confirmed at Vatican: report

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Scientists say there are 2 major strains of coronavirusVideo

Scientists say there are 2 major strains of coronavirus

What does this mean for combating the disease? Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel weighs in.

The Vatican confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on Friday, after a patient in its health services tested positive for the viral illness.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni said that the person tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and that non-emergency medical services at the walled city-state have now been closed for sanitizing, per the Associated Press.

General view of St. Peter's Square after the Vatican reports its first case of coronavirus, at the Vatican.

General view of St. Peter's Square after the Vatican reports its first case of coronavirus, at the Vatican. (Reuters)

CORONAVIRUS CONFIRMED CASES AND FATALITIES, STATE BY STATE

Bruni did not disclose any further information regarding the identity or occupation of the infected person, whether they may be an employee, or among the “relatively few” clergy or guards who live at the home of the pope, Reuters reports.

Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.

Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Pope Francis has been recovering from a cold in recent days and tested negative for the coronavirus after falling ill last week. The leader of the Catholic Church does not have another pathology, the Vatican said.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak