First coronavirus case confirmed at Vatican: report

The Vatican confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on Friday, after a patient in its health services tested positive for the viral illness.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni said that the person tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and that non-emergency medical services at the walled city-state have now been closed for sanitizing, per the Associated Press.

Bruni did not disclose any further information regarding the identity or occupation of the infected person, whether they may be an employee, or among the “relatively few” clergy or guards who live at the home of the pope, Reuters reports.

Pope Francis has been recovering from a cold in recent days and tested negative for the coronavirus after falling ill last week. The leader of the Catholic Church does not have another pathology, the Vatican said.

