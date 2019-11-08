Firefighter dad helps deliver baby girl on side of highway

A California firefighter jumped into action when his wife, who was in labor, said they wouldn’t make it back to the hospital in time for their daughter’s birth.

Matt, whose last name was not revealed, pulled over on I-405 and helped his wife Jackie safely deliver their 6-pound, 8-ounce baby girl named Camryn.

According to a press handout, Matt, who was previously with the Orange County Fire Authority and is now an L.A. County Fire Department engineer, helped his wife through the delivery and wrapped his newborn in his T-shirt. Shortly after, OCFA Engine 36 arrived to transfer Jackie and Camryn to the hospital, where her 2-year-old older twin brothers were able to meet her.

"Matt kept reassuring me that she was breathing, and then yeah, the paramedics took it from there," Jackie said in a video shared by the Orange County Fire Department following Camryn's birth.

"Orange County Fire Authority, Engine 36 showed up, and they took the reins from there," Matt further explained. "And they were awesome. They're a great crop of guys. They treated Jackie so well, and they were very professional, but also had a tender heart towards my daughter [and] my wife."

"It ended up being a very stressful, but wonderful outcome," he added.

