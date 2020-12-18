FDA ‘rapidly working’ to finalize Moderna COVID-19 vaccine approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is "rapidly" working to approve Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, according to top officials at the agency.

The news surfaced shortly after an independent advisory panel to the FDA voted to endorse Moderna’s shot Thursday.

"Following today’s positive advisory committee meeting outcome regarding the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has informed the sponsor that it will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization," Dr. Stephen Hahn, FDA commissioner, and Dr. Peter Marks, head of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a joint statement.

"The agency has also notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed, so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution."

The panel’s vote on Thursday evening was 20-0. One committee member abstained.

Committee members voted to endorse the vaccine’s use in individuals ages 18 and older, while Pfizer received emergency approval last week for those ages 16 and up.

Upon formal FDA approval, which would mark the first such approval for Moderna, Americans could see an initial 6 million doses distributed next week.

Fox News' Madeline Farber contributed to this report.