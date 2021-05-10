Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
FDA grants Pfizer vaccine green light for use in kids aged 12 to 15

Pfizer reported 100% efficacy in trials conducted among the age group

By Brittany De Lea | Fox News
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday for use in children aged 12 to 15.

"Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic," Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, said in a statement. "Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations."

In results from trials conducted among the younger group the vaccine showed 100% efficacy and robust antibody response, Pfizer previously said. Side effects were similar to those experienced by adults.

BioNTech SE and Pfizer previously said they hoped the vaccine would be available to children in this age group before the start of the school year next fall.

According to CDC data, there were about 1.5 million COVID-19 cases reported in individuals aged 11 to 17 as of the end of April, though the infections in this age group have tended to be milder.

As previously reported by Fox News, the FDA is expected to hold a meeting next month where it will discuss vaccines in children.

Pfizer received authorization for use in individuals aged 16 and over late last year.

So far nearly 140 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in the U.S., according to the CDC.