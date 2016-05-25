Family says 5-year-old saved by 'miracle' after suffering heart attack

Stone Buckner lost oxygen at birth so that he was "laying lifeless," says his father, David Buckner. "I saw God work that out." He's now witnessed a second "miracle." Now 5, Stone collapsed and stopped breathing on Friday, reports WATE.

"I laid him down and began to do CPR and I'm not trained in CPR," says Buckner of Knoxville, Tenn. For 15 minutes, "it was God that worked through me." On Facebook, his wife, Nikki Buckner, says "it is a miracle that he kept his blood and oxygen flowing" and "kept [Stone] alive until the paramedics arrived." Doctors later discovered Stone had suffered a heart attack.

He was implanted with a pacemaker and defibrillator on Monday and will likely need the devices for the rest of his life. "It's the electrical part of his heart that doesn't fire or trigger when his heart rate is lower," Nikki explains.

"We've always known that he was very strong willed and had a fighting spirit and it's really shining through right now," David adds. "He's tough and he's strong and God is in control." Some 8,000 people have joined a Facebook page to support Stone, while almost $2,000 has been raised on GoFundMe.

"My son is going to do great things in this life and I can't wait to see them," his mom says. The Buckners hope every parent will learn CPR and remember to cherish the little moments with their kids.

